A puppy has had a lucky escape after falling down a 25m drop in the Lake District.

Brody, the 14-week-old Cockapoo, fell from Surprise View, in the Borrowdale Valley, on Thursday 3rd September.

Although the owners could hear the dog from the viewing point they could not see him and needed the help of the Keswick Mountain Rescue team.

The volunteers prepared a rope to lower a team member down to find the pup who, 'amazingly', seemed uninjured.

After securing the dog in a rucksack, Brody was lowered to his owner, who was also secured, and both lowered to safer ground.

Keswick Mountain Rescue team said: "Brody and his owners seemed delighted after being reunited, but they booked in with a local vet to double check that all is well."