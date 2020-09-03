An increase in the number of COVID-19 infections in Cumbria is expected next week.

Public health officials believe there could be outbreaks associated with people returning from holidays abroad in recent days.

Officials are also monitoring the situation in the areas surrounding the county which are seeing new cases increasing at a faster rate and which could have implications for Cumbria.

Last week there were 33 new cases reported - that's up 5 on the week before - with the majority of new cases continuing to be in the 15-29 year old age group.

Carlisle had the highest number of new cases, with 13 people testing positive, followed by Allerdale, with 10.

Colin Cox, Cumbria’s Director Public Health, said: “New cases remain low, but we have seen several groups returning from holiday who were infected abroad and we expect to see them in next week’s figures. Unfortunately, needing to behave in a COVID-safe way doesn’t stop just because you are on holiday.

“These new cases highlight the fact that in many parts of Europe we are seeing really significant increases in the infection rate. We know from hard experience that we are not immune to what is happening elsewhere in Europe, and alongside a slow but steady increase in the UK infection rate we really must be on our guard.

“I understand that the safety measures people are being asked to follow can be frustrating, but they are simple, do make a difference and are things we can all do – so please remember wash hands, cover face, make space.”

People are also being advised to get tested only if they have COVID-19 symptoms (new persistent cough, high temperature, loss of taste or smell) or are advised to by contact tracers.

Mr Cox continued:“Nationally and locally we are seeing a very high demand for testing and we need to make sure that test slots are available for those that need them. Most people should not be getting themselves tested on a routine basis, or for symptoms that are not associated with COVID-19.

"Heading into winter, and with schools and offices reopening, more people will start catching colds, but a runny nose and sore throat are not reason to get a COVID-19 test.”