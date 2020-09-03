The Robert Burns Centre in Dumfries has closed as a precaution after a visitor reported flu-like symptoms.

They were at the centre in the last few days and are now awaiting the results of a Covid-19 test.

The centre says they have contact details for all visitors and will get in touch in relation to test and protect procedures.

A statement on social media read: The Robert Burns Centre Museum is closed for the time being as a precaution.

"Someone who has been in the Centre in recent days has reported flu-like symptoms and is awaiting the result of a Covid-19 test.

"We will post updates about reopening as soon as we are able to do so.

"If you’ve been in the Centre, please don’t worry. We have everyone’s contact details and, if required, we would be able to get in touch in relation to test and protect procedures."