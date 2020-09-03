The family of a 'loving' man who died following a collision in north Cumbria have paid tribute to his life.

Greg Cameron, 51, sustained serious injuries after his bicycle collided with a grey Nissan on Main Street, in Brampton, on 27 August. He was airlifted to Middlesborough's James Cook Hospital, where he later died.

The family of Mr Cameron have paid tribute to him by saying: “Greg was an incredible and loving son, husband, Dad, brother, and Grancha. His passing will leave a hole in many people's lives.

“He was caring, compassionate, and above all else, selfless. He devoted much of his free time to helping others.

"His positive outlook and love of life was infectious, and he was happiest when outdoors exploring and having adventures with his family.

"Greg has continued to help others even in death by becoming an organ donor. This has transformed and in some cases saved the lives of people in need.

"This is one of many legacies he has left behind, and one which is entirely fitting for the life he led.

“As a family, we would like to thank all those involved in helping Greg during his last days.

“Words cannot express the pain in our hearts. He will be sadly missed by all those who knew him, and the world is now a poorer place".