Cumbrian 'Corona Hero' to switch on Blackpool Illuminations

A woman from Cumbria will be among 48 'Corona Heroes' switching on the Blackpool Illuminations - being held away from the public for the first time in more than 70 years.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the resort's annual celebration will take place on Friday night behind closed doors, but will be filmed in the Tower Ballroom.

The "Corona Heroes" will join the event hosted by dance group Diversity's Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely, Blackpool-born singer-songwriter Rae Morris and the Illuminations' creative curator Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.

This year's theme of Bring On The Light will feature a display of hearts and rainbows along the Promenade's Golden Mile, along with images of a further 48 Corona Heroes from hundreds of nominations across the UK.

Credit: Greg Wolstenholme Photography

B&M shared the story of when Tanya went above and beyond to serve an elderly couple during the coronavirus lockdown.

They received a letter from the daughter, which read:"My mother visited the store in hope of finding paper however Tanya informed her that they currently had no stock but would contact my mother when the next delivery came in.

"My mother explained that herself and her neighbours were in dire need, as all were elderly and were supposed to be isolating, but due to desperation my mother had travelled by train to Whitehaven."Tanya phoned my mother the next day and told her instead of travelling back to Whitehaven she would deliver the toilet paper and a few extra bits to them. Not only did Tanya pay for several packets, she also added sugar, tea bags, hand wash and sweets in the bag."My mother found out that Tanya had left bags at several of the neighbours properties with a note with her name and number if they needed any extra help."