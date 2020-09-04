Residents asked to remain vigilant after an increase in Hawick Covid case

NHS Borders is advising people to be vigilant after further cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Hawick, bringing the total to 19.

The trust's Test and Protect team have been in contact with 186 people identified as ‘close contacts’ connected to this outbreak and advised them to isolate as a precaution.

To protect the more vulnerable people in the community, visiting to Hawick community hospital remains temporarily suspended.

Health bosses say the risk remains low but are urging anyone with symptoms to self-isolate immediately. Only those with symptoms should book a test.

Testing site in Hawick. Credit: ITV News

Where can I get tested in the Scottish Borders?

A Mobile Testing Unit (MTU) will be located in Hawick at the Teviotdale Leisure Centre car park at the following times:

Saturday 5 September: 10am – 5pm

Sunday 6 September: 10am – 5pm

Monday 7 September: 3pm – 5pm

Tuesday 8 September: 3pm – 5pm

Wednesday 9 September: 3pm – 5pm

Mobile testing will also be available in Galashiels at the Netherdale Car Park at the following times:

Saturday 5 September: 10am - 5pm

Sunday 6 September: 10am - 5pm

Monday 7 September: 10am - 1pm

Tuesday 8 September: 10am - 1pm

Wednesday 9 September: 10am - 1pm

Tests must be booked in advance here, or by calling 0800 028 2816.