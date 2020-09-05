Best of the Border region to feature in new ITV series

A brand new ITV series featuring the best of regional stories and journalism begins on Sunday.

All Around Britain, presented by Ranvir Singh and Alex Beresford, will focus on stories from across the country.

Sunday's show, which starts at 11:20am, is being filmed at Longleat Safari Park in Wiltshire, where Alex and Ranvir will be getting hands-on with the animals. Here's a sneak preview:

Other highlights include a report from our very own weather presenter, Ross Hutchinson, who takes a dive off the coast of Northumberland and has an incredible underwater encounter with native grey seals.

The show will also head to Scotland to take a wonderful walk with ITV Border’s Sandy McCracken. He'll takes you along the Southern Upland Way, one of the most challenging but beautiful walking routes in the country linking West and East Scotland.

Watch Sandy McCracken's report on the the Southern Upland Way, which will feature in Sunday's programme: