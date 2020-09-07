A further three positive cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Hawick bringing the total associated with the outbreak to 22.

To date NHS Borders Test and Protect team have been in contact with 198 people identified as 'close contacts' connected to this outbreak. They have been given appropriate advice and are self-isolating.

Following a review, visiting to care homes in the Hawick area and to Hawick Community Hospital can now resume. The trust says it is important to note that it is up to individual care home operators as to whether or not they choose to allow visiting again.

Where can I get tested?

Galashiels at the Netherdale Car Park on Tuesday and Wednesday between 10am and 1pm and Hawick Teviotdale Leisure Centre car park between 3pm and 5pm.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week (10-12 September) the MTU will be in Galashiels from 10am to 5pm.

Book a test here or call 0800 028 2816.

Reminding people of the importance of following the government advice at all times, Associate Director of Public Health Dr Keith Allan said: “Although the risk of catching Covid-19 in Hawick and across the Borders remains very low, the outbreak in Hawick is a reminder of just how contagious the virus is.

“We know that people are keen to resume some sort of a ‘normal life’ however in doing so please make sure that you adhere to the relevant guidance to keep you and others safe. For example, if you go out to a cafe, pub or restaurant remember you must physically distance from everyone outside your own household.

“The symptoms of Covid-19 are a fever, new persistent cough or loss of taste or smell. If you experience one of more of these you must self-isolate immediately and book a test for Covid-19, and the people you live with must also self-isolate until you get your test result.”

Addressing a recent rise in the number of positive coronavirus cases, the First Minister said it is "dangerous" to think "we no longer need to worry" and the current restrictions are an "overreaction".

Over the last week, an average of 152 cases have been reported each day in Scotland, up from 14 per day six weeks ago.

On Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon will announce the results of the review of lockdown measures in Scotland.

She said the country can only move from phase three to phase four of lockdown if the virus is no longer considered a significant threat.

"From all of the latest statistics it is clear that will not be the case," she said.

Though she said no final decision has been made, she added it "may be that we have to put the brakes on some further changes, too".