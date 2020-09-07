Job losses at one of Dumfries' biggest wedding venues

A number of workers are to lose their jobs at Dumfries and Galloway's biggest wedding and conference venue.

The Easterbrook Hall in Dumfries will remain closed until next March at the earliest.Sixty-three permanent staff work at the site and bosses hope to keep redundancies within single figures.

Managers at the hall say they have been forced to restructure to protect its future in unprecedented times

Gwilym Gibbons, from The Crichton Trust, said: "We've had to make that difficult decision on how we can scale back operations and, where we can, use staff on the estate elsewhere."