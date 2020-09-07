Online giant Amazon announces new jobs in Cumbria

The world's biggest online retailer, Amazon, has announced it will double its workforce at the new delivery depot in Cumbria.

The company confirmed that they aim to increase staff numbers from 20 to 40 by the end of the year, with more than 100 seasonal roles, in Longtown.

The internet shopping website opened its 7,000 sq metre delivery station on Woodlands Industrial Storage Estate in June, creating around 120 jobs but only 20 permanent.

Credit: PA

It comes one week after the online giant announced the creation of 7,000 new jobs in its warehouses and other sites across the UK after demand soared during lockdown.

The increase will take the company’s total permanent UK workforce to more than 40,000.

The new jobs will be created at Amazon’s warehouses, sorting centres and delivery sites, as well as in its offices.

It's has already offered temporary roles to thousands of people whose jobs were impacted at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, many of whom will now be offered a permanent job.