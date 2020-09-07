A key route connecting the Borders to Edinburgh has reopened after a landslide caused a three-week closure.

A section of the A68, near the village of Fala Dam, collapsed after heavy rain last month, leading to major repair work undertaken by Bear Scotland.

Approximately 5,000 tonnes of rock was needed to bring the collapsed embankment up to road level. A diversion, resulting in a 27-miles for motorists, was put in place while repairs were on-going.

Bear Scotland said temporary traffic lights will be in place to allow for final repairs, with a view to these being removed later in the week. This is to allow finishing works on the verge, footpath construction and further drainage clearance to be completed.

Thousand of tonnes of rubble has been used to rebuild the embankment. Credit: Bear Scotland

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s representative for the South East, said: “From the moment BEAR Scotland took over, our priority has been to get the A68 rebuilt and reopened as quickly and safely as possible.

“It’s been a real team effort to reach this stage, from the engineers designing, planning and supervising the repairs, to the workforce on site operating the machinery and carrying out construction work.

“We’ve been very aware of the impact of the closure on road users and local communities, and a great deal of work has gone into liaising with local authorities and other stakeholders to mitigate the disruption and keep the public informed.

“We’re grateful for the patience and understanding everyone has shown and are pleased that traffic will soon be able to use this important route once again.”