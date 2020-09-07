A Samaritans branch in Cumbria has been broken into - just days after it re-opened.

A small amount of money was taken from the Carlisle branch and damage was done to the doors and the safe early on Sunday morning . The charity is hoping the shop will be able to re-open on Wednesday.

Branch manage, Louise Fawcett, commented on the break-in. She said: "We've lost very little in terms of money, because we keep very small amounts on the premise.

"But, of course, there's the damage and there's all the mess, the clear-up and the time and energy it takes. We have a fantastic team here and everybody has rallied round, but everybody is a volunteer.

"Everyone gives their time freely and willingly, and you want to be doing something more positive than sweeping up plaster from the floor.

"The income from the shop funds the listening service that we run from upstairs and, as you can imagine, at the moment we are incredibly busy.

"We need that funding to keep the lines open so we can be there for our callers."

The branch informed Cumbria Police, who are investigating the incident.