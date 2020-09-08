Representing Border 08.09.20

On tonight's programme - as new coronavirus cases are detected in every mainland health board area in Scotland, including the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway, the First Minister says it's a dangerous delusion to think COVID has gone away. With students set to return to campus we'll report from Scotland's Rural College near Dumfries on the efforts to keep everyone safe. Also tonight - we have the latest from the Holyrood inquiry into the Scottish Government's handling of sexual harassment allegations against Alex Salmond. Lawyers for the Former First Minister warn he could return to court to force the publication of key documents. And Peter MacMahon speaks to the Scottish Conservative's former Constitutional Relations spokesperson Adam Tomkins who tells his Westminster colleagues that delivering Brexit must be done in a way that is compatible with UK law.

