Lee McKnight: Man charged in connection with murder of Carlisle man

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a Carlisle man whose body was found in the River Caldew.

Arron Graham, 25, of Blackwell Road, Carlisle, appeared at North Cumbria Magistrates’ Court today charged with murder of Lee McKnight.

Graham was remanded in custody and will next appear at Carlisle Crown Court on 11 September.

Detectives launched a large scale probe after 26-year-old Lee McKnight's body was discovered in the area of Blackwell Hall, near Cummersdale, in July.

Police are continuing their investigation into his death and would like to hear from anyone who has information which may relate to this case.

Detective Superintendent David Stalker said: “I would like to remind members of the public that we have a team of detectives continuing their enquiries into Lee’s death.

"I would appeal to anyone who has not yet come forward with information they may have to do so. No matter how insignificant you may deem your information, we would like to hear from you.”

Four other people are accused of McKnight's murder and are waiting to enter a plea after a judge adjourned their case due to technical problems on 8 September.