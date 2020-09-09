Representing Border: 09.09.20

On tonight's programme - more COVID restrictions could be on the cards as the First Minister says she can't rule out following England in limiting household gatherings. We report from Longtown and Langholm. Also on the programme - the SNP claim the UK government's Internal Market Bill is an attack on Holyrood and an affront to the people of Scotland Peter MacMahon speaks to the First Minister who says the bill is an abomination. And we'll hear too from the Scottish Secretary Alister Jack who insists the legislation protects jobs and enhances devolution. Plus there's no halt to the Hate Crime Bill as the Tories fail in their attempt to throw out the Scottish Government's controversial proposals.

