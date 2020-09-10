Premature twins born with coronavirus discharged from hospital

New parents, from west Cumbria, have spoken of their relief after their premature twins were given a clean bill of health after surviving coronavirus.

10-week-old Kenna and Lissa Curtis, from Distington, were amongst the first in the UK to have been born with the virus, which was passed to them via the placenta.

Their mother, Sarah Curtis, tested positive when she was admitted to hospital. They never showed any symptoms and are now free from the virus.

After six weeks on the baby unit at West Cumberland Hospital, they are are finally home with their family and coping well.

The twins were born at 30 weeks and diagnosed with coronavirus. Credit: Family photo

"I was so upset when my positive test came back", Sarah told ITV Border. "Obviously, I had read that if a pregnant woman were to get it it could have passed through the placenta and affect the babies.

'I have no signs or symptoms and when the twins were born they were already on breathing CPAP and and medication, but that was probably more because they were premature.'

Dad, Aaron, said it was a difficult time as he was not allowed to visit the twins until he finished a fourteen day quarantine. "They were born on Friday the 3rd of July and it wasn't until the following Saturday that I got to meet and hold them", he said.

"It was definitely worth the wait - so small and precious. I just wanted to hug them and hold them and just be there to help them on their difficult journey."

Credit: Family photo

The twins were studied throughout their time in hospital as doctors continue to learn about the coronavirus.

The family say the staff at the West Cumberland Hospital helped them after they struggled with losing baby daughter Lottie to cot death a few years ago.

Sarah said: 'The staff on the delivery suite and on SCBU at the West Cumberland were fantastic they helped me. I was so scared to bring them home after losing Lottie.

"It's still scary as they are not past that age where you stop worrying, but the team on SCBU helped me and showed me that there is happiness after."

Kenna Rae and Lissa Beau are Sarah and Aaron's miracle babies their middle names make the word 'rainbow.' It's clear to see they brought hope and joy to their family.