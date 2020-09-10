Representing Border

On tonight's programme - lockdown lifting is put on hold as the First Minister announces new restrictions on meeting up both at home and outside. Social gatherings will now be limited to six people from two households. There'll be no early return to the office for those still working from home, and the reopening of music venues, theatres and soft play areas will be delayed. We'll have reaction to today's announcements from local people and businesses in the Borders. And we'll reflect on all today's development with our commentators - Alex Massie from the Times and Holyrood Magazine's Jenni Davidson