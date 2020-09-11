Cluster of coronavirus cases identified in Dumfries and Galloway

NHS Dumfries and Galloway are investigating a cluster of COVID-19 cases in the Dumfries area.

Public Health officials are working closely with the locations, some of which are healthcare facilities, to manage the cases.

People who've been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 are being offered advice and support by the local test and protect team.

The trusts asks anyone with symptoms should self-isolate and to get tested at one of the testing sites across Dumfries and Galloway.

Tests can be booked here.