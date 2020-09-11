Historic moment for Pooley Bridge as new crossing set to open to pedestrians

A multi-million pound bridge in Cumbria is scheduled to open to pedestrians over the weekend.

The new steel structure, linking the two sides of Pooley Bridge on Ullswater, replaced the original 250-year-old stone bridge, that was washed away during Storm Desmond five years ago. It's the first of its kind in the country.

Pedestrians will have the opportunity to walk across the £5m structure on Saturday, with the plan to officially open to traffic in late October 2020.

A temporary replacement bridge was put in place in 2016, which provided as a vital link for the popular tourist village and many of its businesses.

Thousands visiting Pooley Bridge have been using the temporary crossing, which was removed on Thursday, since work began on the permanent steel replacement back in September 2019.

Temporary footbridge lifted out at Pooley Bridge

Cllr Keith Little, Cumbria County Council Cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: “Removing the temporary footbridge, which has provided a vital link across the river for the local community and visitors, marks another big milestone in this exciting project.

"The county council expects that people will be able to walk across the bridge for the first time from this Saturday and see for themselves what this fantastic new structure looks like.

"Our main contractor Eric Wright Civil Engineering is working hard to complete this important project which will restore connectivity in the Ullswater area. We’re aiming to open the new bridge to traffic later next month ahead of the school half term holiday.”