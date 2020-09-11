A photograph of a kingfisher that was captured in Dumfries and Galloway is a finalist in this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

The snap - taken by Sally Lloyd-Jones - features the colourful bird cheekily standing on a 'no fishing' sign with a fish in its mouth.

Sally told the Guardian: "I was hoping a kingfisher would land on the “No fishing” sign but I was over the moon when it landed for several seconds with a fish. It then flew off with its catch. It appeared to be mocking the person who erected the sign!"

The perfectly-timed photo is a finalist in this year’s Comedy Wildlife Photography awards, alongside 44 other wildlife images taken all over the world.

The competition aims to boost wildlife conservation and is now in its sixth year. From sleepy sea lions in the Galapagos Islands, to puking penguins - you can find all the finalists here.