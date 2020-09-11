Police appeal after 88-year-old woman goes missing from her home near Carlisle

An 88-year-old woman has went missing from her home, near Carlisle.

Police are appealing for information after Joan Twentyman disappeared from her home in the Barrock Park area of Southwaite this morning, at around 11.15am.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and are urging anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to get in touch.

She is white and around 5ft 3ins tall. She was last seen wearing a grey, quilted jacket, grey trousers and a red, checked headscarf