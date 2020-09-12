Carlisle pub given coronavirus prohibition notice

A pub in Carlisle has been given a prohibition notice after breaching coronavirus guidelines.

The Cumberland Inn was issued with the notice by Carlisle City Council on Friday. The Botchergate pub has been told to stop playing music which encouraged customers to dance.

The council is warning local pubs that they must comply with social distancing rules

A spokesperson for Carlisle City Council said "with new stricter restrictions soon coming into force, we're reminding local businesses that we'll take action if that rules aren't followed.''

In a statement, the council said: "Operators of licensed premises are reminded that where music is played in a venue, it must be of such a nature and volume so as not to encourage dancing and avoid people needing to unduly raise their voices to each other.

"This includes, but is not limited to, refraining from playing music that may encourage shouting of played at a volume that makes normal conversation difficult."