Credit: Climate change protestors welcome 'turning point' in their fight against deep coal mine in Whitehaven

Climate change campaigners in West Cumbria have welcomed Government plans to stop a coal mine in Northumberland.

Protestors say the decision could be a huge turning point in their fight to stop the first deep coal mine being built in the UK for 30 years off the coast of Whitehaven.

Whitehaven Coast Credit: ITV Border

The Government overturned Northumberland County Council's decision to allow a new mine at Druridge Bay saying it can't go ahead for environmental reasons.

We really welcome the recognition of the impact of Climate Change. I think this should be a turning point in a green direction, a sustainable direction and not the direction of a planet-threatening industry. Ruth Balogh, West Cumbria Friends of the Earth

Their hope is that decision sets a legal precedent that could change the decision in Cumbria.

But those in favour of the jobs this industry will create in West Cumbria say the decision in Northumberland shouldn't affect Cumbria.

West Cumbria Mining is completely different, It's a deep mine; it's on a brownfield site. The UK will continue to have a need for coking coal for the forseeable. There is no fossil-free steel on a commercially-viable scale in sight. Opposing plans like West Cumbria Mining just puts our road to net 50 at risk. Mark Jenkinson MP, Workington, Conservative

Cumbria County Council will decide on this again in October. The campaigners still have a request for the Government to overrule the council.