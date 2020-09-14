New measures on how we socialise come into force in the UK today, in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19 and curb a recent resurgence in the number of cases.

The new restrictions include the 'rule of six' which alters what the public can and cannot do.

Put in simple terms, the new restrictions ban social gatherings of more than six people both indoors and outdoors, however, there are slight differences in the rules depending on where you live in the UK.

£3,200 People who do not abide by the new rules face a maximum fine of £3,200

Social venues, including pubs and restaurants, are now legally required to ask all customers to fill in their track and trace information. The details must then be stored by the premesis for 21 days.

Here is a breakdown of how the new rules will impact people living in Scotland and England;

England 'rule of six' Credit: ITV News

ENGLAND

From Monday 14 September, gatherings of more than six people are illegal

The rules apply to all ages

The restrictions apply to any social settings including indoors, outdoors, at home or in a pub.

A single household or support bubble that is larger than six will still be able to gather.

Covid-secure venues like places of worship, gyms, restaurants and hospitality settings can still hold more than six in total. However there should be no more than 6 people to a table or group.

Education and work settings are not affected by the new rules.

Weddings and funerals can still go ahead with a limit of 30 people if conducted in a Covid-secure way.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says "COVID-secure marshals" will enforce social distancing rules in town and city centres

Scotland 'rule fo six' Credit: ITV News

SCOTLAND

A maximum of six people from two households are allowed to meet together.

The new limit applies to meeting both outdoors and indoors, incuding when people meet in restaurants, pubs and beer gardens, as well as in homes.

Children under the age of 12, who are part of the two households meeting will not count towards the limit of six people.

There will be “some limited exceptions”, covering organised sports and places of worship.

Up to 20 people will be able to attend weddings, civil partnerships and funerals, as well as receptions and wakes, which is more stringent than both England and Wales.

For full details of restrictions in place in England visit the government website

To check the full list of rules in Scotland visit the Scottish government website