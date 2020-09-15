Carlisle is continuing it's campaign be become nationally recognised as a 'City of Sanctuary' for refugees and asylum seekers

The 'City of Sanctuary' movement began in 2005. It promotes making UK locations welcoming, safe spaces for everyone, including people who are forced to flee their countries because of violence and persecution. The aim is to ensure that all refugees and asylum seekers feel safe resettling in the UK.

The Carlisle Refugee Action Group is involved in the drive to gain official City of Sanctuary' status.

2020 It is hoped that Carlisle will secure 'City of Sanctuary' status by the end of the year.

It's really important because so much great work has been done to welcome refugees in the city and that status will put a stamp on that work. IIt encourages the groups that have opened their communities and made their organisations more welcoming to continue doing what they are doing. Adrienne Gill, co-ordinator of CRAG

Carlisle Credit: ITV Border

Cumbria has a long history of welcoming and supporting people forced to flee their home countries.

Earlier this year the county marked 75 years since the arrival of the 'Windermere Children'; 300 young Jewish holocaust survivors who were relocated to the Lake District after World War II.

It is a privilege to be part of this steering group which aims to celebrate the skills refugees and asylum seekers bring to their local community and showcase Carlisle as a City that takes pride in the welcome it offers people. Carlisle should rightly be proud in being a place of sanctuary to people fleeing violence and persecution, with a positive supportive community involvement. Niall McNulty, Carlisle City Councillor and Chair of Carlisle City of Sanctuary steering group

Cumbria Refugee Action Group is working closely with Cumbria County Council’s Resettlement Team and other partners to help 23 families successfully settle into the Carlisle community. Additional support is also in place for other refugees and asylum seekers living in the city.

The Carlisle City of Sanctuary steering group says it will ensure that the doors of Carlisle are to those in need.