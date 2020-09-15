Lee McKight Credit: Family Photo

A 17-year-old man has become the sixth person to be charged with murder following the death of Carlisle man Lee McKnight.

Four people, who are all from the city and include a mother and daughter, were initially charged with the alleged murder of 26-year-old Mr McKnight after his body was found in the river Caldew, in the Blackwell Hall area, on the early morning of July 24.

Cumbria police announced last Wednesday that 25-year-old Arron Mark Graham, from Blackwell Road in Carlisle, had become the fifth person to be charged with murder. He appeared before magistrates that day and in front of a judge at the city’s crown court on Friday.

A 17-year-old youth from the city has now become the sixth person to be charged with murder.

The male, who can’t be identified because of his age, is due to appear at North and West Cumbria Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 16 September

Police cordon at the scene in July Credit: ITV Border

The five adults already jointly facing that murder charge - three men and two women - are next due to appear in front of a judge at Carlisle Crown Court on October 12, when pleas are due to be entered.

A trial date has been provisionally listed for May next year and, it is estimated, will last around five weeks.

A police spokesman said last week detectives are continuing their investigation into Mr McKnight’s death and would like to hear from anyone who has information which may relate to this case.