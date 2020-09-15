Cumbrian mum calls on Amazon to ban sellers whose products incite hate speech

A mother from Cumbria is taking on the retail giant Amazon.

Cristina Bowman's three year-old son Max has Down's Syndrome and says the online shop needs to stop facilitating the sale of t-shirts which she says incite hate towards those with the disability.

Cristina Bowman and her son Max Credit: ITV Border

Cristina has launched a petition calling for Amazon to ban sellers from its site that incite hate speech or use offensive language, as she says this t-shirt does.

30,000 Almost 30,000 people worldwide have signed the petition online in support of Cristina

I was so scared when Max was born. I had no idea about Down's Syndrome or what it meant and I had all these misconceptions, probably due to messages that you can see on Amazon, and it wasn't true. And this community, this worldwide community opened its arms and embraced us and supported us. And that is what is happening now. They are supporting this to say 'this needs to stop.' Cristina Bowman

In the last few hours the retailer appears to have removed the product following a nationwide petition from the Down's syndrome community.