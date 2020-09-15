Four Annan Athletic players test positive for coronavirus

Four Annan Athletic players have tested positive for the virus and the club’s planned friendly against Queen of the South has been postponed.

Annan Athletic don’t return to competitive action until the Betfred Cup starts next month but the club are in full training and have ben hit with the news that four players will have to isolate.

Club secretary Alan Irving confirmed that four players from the club were found to have the virus. The group had travelled to training together on Tuesday 8 September.

Their temperatures had been taken prior to training on Tuesday last week and none of them were found to be out of the ordinary.

One of the players didn’t train, but came in to see the team physio. His temperature was also taken but found to be normal. The following day this player developed coronavirus symptoms and was sent home from work.

Four footballers have tested positive Credit: PA

On Thursday the player was tested and a positive result returned on Friday. The physio who he had been in contact week earlier in the week is now self-isolating for 14 days.

The player in question had travelled to our ground on Tuesday night with three other players. They were contacted, tested and they too were positive. The four players are self isolating. All other players have been off since last Friday. We hope they will return to training tomorrow night. All of our guys are in the open air. There are no changing rooms – so there’s less chance of contamination. Alan Irving, Annan Athletic Club Secretary

The club contacted the footballing authorities immediately to inform them of the latest development.

All four players who have tested positive are now self-isolating for 14 days.

The rest of the team, who are unaffected, will return to outdoor training later this week.