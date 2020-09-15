Representing Border: 15.09.20

On tonight's programme - The First Minister says she has concerns over the backlog in processing COVID tests as more people face a long wait for their results. We'll hear from a care home in Dumfries and Galloway, and Tim Backshall questions Nicola Sturgeon on the delays. Also on the programme - Greg Hoare reports on a successful Borders community buyout as villagers in Newcastleton take over land from Buccleuch Estates. Greg asks the company chairman Benny Higgins if bigger transfers will follow. And the man who served as Scotland 's most senior civil servant when Alex Salmond was First Minister has told MSPs that Mr Salmond could display "bullying and intimidatory" behaviour, but no formal complaints were made against him during his final five years in office.

