Representing Border: 16.09.20

On tonight's programme - the cost of COVID. Scotland's economy shrinks by a fifth. The First Minister demands the UK government extend the furlough scheme to protect jobs. Also on the programme a call to change the rules to allow more family visits to elderly relatives in residential homes. And the lawmaker who didn't want to be a law breaker. Lord Keen, Boris Johnson's senior Scottish legal adviser quits over the PM's plan to break international law on Brexit.

