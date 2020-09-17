North East local lockdown: What does it mean for Cumbria?

Coronavirus restrictions are being tightened in the North East of England from midnight on Thursday 17 September as much of the region reports significant rises in cases of Covid-19.

The restrictions, which include a 10pm curfew on businesses including pubs and restaurants. The rules will be enforced in Newcastle, Northumberland, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Gateshead, County Durham and Sunderland.

People living in these areas have been told they cannot socialise with anyone outside their household or social bubble.

Hospitality businesses will be restricted to table service only, while all leisure and entertainment businesses have been told they must close from 10pm to 5am.

With winter on the horizon we must prepare, bolster our defences and come together once again against this common foe. The battle against coronavirus is not over. Matt Hancock, Health Secretary

Spike in Covid-19 cases in Barrow Credit: Cumbria County Council

What does all of this mean for people living in the neighbouring region, Cumbria and the south of Scotland?

New guidelines are being put in place in part of Cumbria, amid concerns around the number of coronavirus cases.

Cumbria County Council is limiting visiting in care homes, schools and hospitals in Barrow, as well as changing social distancing advice for those living in the area.