Plans have been released for a Lighthouse laboratory in the North of England .

The Covid-19 research hub is the latest expansion of the Government's national Test and Trace programme.

The testing and research facility will serve Cumbria, the North East and Yorkshire.

The specialist lighthouse lab will be based in Gateshead at the Helix site in Newcastle, focused on developing new approaches to coronavirus science.

Blood samples in a covid-19 lab Credit: PA

The project will be a partnership between local councils, NHS Foundation Trusts, public health teams, local universities and industries.

This is an exciting and important investment in the North East, which will create 1,100 public sector jobs. The collective effort in combating the pandemic to date has been outstanding and owes much to the excellence of services, partnership working and also the public playing their part in minimising the spread of the virus. Dame Jackie Daniel, Trust chief executive

It's hoped the new facility will bring together experts from a range of sectors and play a critical role in dealing with Covid-19 while also gathering information to better identify, prevent and deal with any potential pandemics in the future.