Representing Border: 17.09.20

On tonight's programme - COVID co-operation under strain as the Scottish Secretary Alister Jack accuses the First Minister of failing to share her plans with the UK Government. Nicola Sturgeon tells Representing Border that's nonsense. As coronavirus cases rise again the First Minister warns MSPs that further lockdown restrictions could be imposed in Scotland. We have highlights of today's First Minister's Questions. Also on the programme Peter MacMahon speaks to the UK Labour Leader. Sir Keir Starmer backs his party's beleaguered Scottish boss and endorses Richard Leonard's opposition to indyref2. Plus commentary on those stories from Holyrood Magazine's Jenni Davidson and Kieran Andrews, the Scottish Political Editor of The Times.

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the south of Scotland on social media: