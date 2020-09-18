Nicola Sturgeon assured Scotland will not face Covid test shortage

Nicola Sturgeon said she has been assured by the UK Government that access to testing will not be restricted and Scotland will have a “fair share” of laboratory capacity to process tests.

The Scottish First Minister said a “capacity constraint” across the UK testing system was delaying test results because labs are struggling to keep up with demand.

But Ms Sturgeon said she had spoken to UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock who insisted that testing in Scotland will not be rationed, as is happening in England.

This is a laboratory processing issue in Scotland, but we have received assurances that Scotland's access to testing through mobile testing units or regional testing centres would not be constrained to try to deal with any of this. And secondly, that Scotland's fair share of the laboratory processing capacity will also be secured. Nicola Sturgeon

On Monday, the First Minister had said that Mr Hancock proposed limiting the number of slots available for testing in Scottish mobile and regional test centres.

However, his Scottish counterpart Jeane Freeman “managed to avoid that happening” during negotiations over the weekend, Ms Sturgeon said.

Responding to a question from Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard about potential testing restriction, she added:

We have seen over the last couple of days an improvement, a reduction in the backlog, and now we want to make sure that, going forward, those turnaround times improve as well. Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon Credit: PA

Asked about an apparent lack of testing for home care workers, Ms Sturgeon said the Government is keeping the professions eligible for regular, routine testing under review.

Scottish Greens parliamentary co-leader Alison Johnstone said she was “deeply worried” about the testing system “collapsing” and called for a new strategy to help NHS Scotland meet demand.