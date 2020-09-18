Scottish Borders residents urged to avoid unnecessary journeys to the North East

People living in the Scottish Borders are being urged to avoid unnecessary cross-border journey's into the North East.

Further to the UK government announcement of local lockdown restrictions from midnight, Borders residents are being advised to follow public health advice and take all relevant precautions.

We are continuing to see increased numbers of cases of Covid-19 across the UK, with our neighbouring local authority area of Northumberland now facing restrictions on people mixing, and curfews in pubs. As a result we recommend that people in the Borders should only be travelling to Northumberland for essential purposes such as school or work, and they should be extra vigilant. Dr Keith Allan, Associate Director of Public Health

Residents are also being reminded to be vigilant if they begin to experience any Coronavirus symptoms including a fever, persistent cough, loss of taste or smell.

Anyone noticing these symptoms is urged to self-isolate immediately and book a Covid-19 test.

NHS Borders and Scottish Borders Council are advising the public to protect themselves and others by 'following the FACTS';

Face coverings in enclosed spaces

Avoid crowded places

Clean hands and surfaces regularly

Two metre distancing; and

Self-isolate and book a test if you have symptoms