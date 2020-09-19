Police appeal for witnesses after fatal crash near Moffat

Police in Dumfries and Galloway are appealing for information following a fatal road crash near Moffat. The incident happened around 5.50pm on Friday, 18 September, 2020 on the A701 Dumfries to Edinburgh road involving a red and black coloured motorcycle. Emergency services attended and the 64-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. Sergeant William Broatch, of Lockerbie Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to the family and friends affected by this incident.“Officers are continuing to carry out a thorough investigation into this crash and we are looking for assistance from the public to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this. “I would ask that if you were in the area at the time and have any information that could assist us or any possible dash cam footage of the incident, that you get in touch with officers.”Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 3023 of 18/09/2020.