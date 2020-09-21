New restrictions for funerals and burials in Carlisle

New guidelines for funerals and burials in Carlisle come into force today.

Carlisle City Council has issued updated guidance for funeral directors, with numbers reduced to fit with the Government’s latest rules on social gatherings.

The following rules now applies to funeral services at the city's crematorium and in cemeteries:

The maximum number of attendees allowed at graveside for a burial is restricted to 30 with social distancing measures.

The maximum number of attendees at an interment of cremated remains (both in the crematorium grounds and in our cemeteries) is restricted to six.

The maximum number of attendees allowed in the crematorium and cemetery chapels remains at a maximum of 24 to allow for adequate social distancing measures following a risk assessment.

As of Monday 14 September, the maximum number of people from multiple households that can meet both inside and outside is six with funerals being exempt with the current maximum of 30 people. They must, however, adhere to social distancing.