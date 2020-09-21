Pair accused of roles in 'brutal' Carlisle attack appear at crown court

Two people accused of being involved in an attack which left a 38-year-old woman with serious head injuries have appeared in court.

Peter Doran, 44, and 36-year-old Rachel Louise Gent are jointly charged with a third man, 26-year-old Graeme Anthony Thompson. All three stand accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to a woman on August 20.

Police had attended an address on Botchergate close to Carlisle city centre on that date after a call was made at 3:25pm reporting an assault inside the property.

A Cumbria Constabulary spokesman stated that a woman, aged 38, was found with serious head injuries and taken by ambulance to hospital.

Doran, previously of York Gardens, and Gent, of Water Street, both Carlisle, made separate appearances in front of Judge David Potter at the city’s crown court earlier today.

The pair appeared at Carlisle Crown Court. Credit: Google

No pleas were entered after barristers representing the pair asked that their respective cases be adjourned. A trial date was provisionally fixed for June 14 next year and was given a three-week time estimate.

Doran and Gent were remanded in custody and are next due to appear at the crown court on December 4. Thompson, previously of Borrowdale Gardens, Carlisle, did not appear in court today, but is due to attend on a future date.

Detectives, who described the incident as 'brutal', had previously appealed for witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage to come forward - especially anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed any disturbance, or anyone with other information.