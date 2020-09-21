Police name biker killed in crash near Moffat

A man who died after a crash in Dumfries and Galloway has been named by Police Scotland.

The incident happened around 5.50pm on Friday 18 September on the A701, Dumfries to Edinburgh road, involving a red and black coloured motorcycle.

Emergency services attended and the 64-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has today been named as Alexander Carson, known as Lex to friends, from Carluke, Lanarkshire.

Sergeant Billy Broatch, of Dumfries and Galloway Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr. Carson’s family at this sad time. I would ask that the media respect their privacy at this difficult time.

“Our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash, or have any information that could assist with our enquiries to get in touch.

“Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3023 of 18 September, 2020.”