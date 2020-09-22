A cyclist has been found dead at the side of a road in Dumfries and Galloway.

Road Policing Officers are appealing for information after the man was discovered near Monaive Village, Thornhill, on Monday.

The 57-year-old was found on Dunreggan Brae, at its junction with the A702, at around 7:25pm.

Emergency services attended, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant William Broatch said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time.

"Our enquiries are ongoing into this incident and we are seeking the public's assistance to establish exactly what happened. The cyclist's bike is described as a red Specialised model.

"If you were in the area at the time and have not yet spoken to police, I would ask you to please contact us as soon as possible.

"If you were driving and have access to a dash-cam, I would ask you to please check back and see if there is any footage of a man on a bike matching that description that may be able to assist our investigation.

"Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Lockerbie on 101, quoting reference number 3342 of 21 September.