Eden Valley Hospice confirms possible redundancies amid cash crisis

North Cumbria's hospice for adults and children has confirmed it has been forced to consider a "small number" of redundancies as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The charity says it hopes says that the move could protect the future of its frontline services.

Eden Valley Hospice and children's hospice Jigsaw, based on Durdar Road in Carlisle, says that the financial impact of Covid-19 has been devastating.

The charity costs £450 an hour to run and relies heavily on donations. Social distancing has severely restricted fundraising efforts, and all of the hospice’s public events have been cancelled.

In addition, their shops have been affected. Eden Valley Hospice's charity shops normally generate about £60,000 per month. The three months of lockdown means the hospice is facing a shortfall of £180,000 for that period, made worse by the fact Covid-19 restrictions on shops continue.

These factors combined mean the organisation is struggling to bring in half of its usual monthly income. Only twenty percent of the hospice’s funding comes from the NHS.

Trish Livsey, chief executive of Eden Valley Hospice and Jigsaw, said "It is clear that it will take some time for our income generation activities to return to normal due to a number of factors outside of our control.

“As an organisation that relies on voluntary donations for around 80 per cent of our income, this means that we now need to look at further cost savings. Whilst we have no plans to close our doors, it is clear that we have to act now to protect the future of the hospice."

Professor Livsey said that she has seen colleagues demonstrate "exceptional commitment, hard work and loyalty to the hospice" in the face of the challenges presented by Covid.

Jenny Wilson, Head of Clinical Services at the hospice said, “We can only provide the care that we have the money to provide. If you don't have the money, you have to look at cutting back services however valued they are.

"If we didn't exist, there would be people dying in environments that aren't as dignified, didn't afford as much privacy and care and support as we can provide. And for Jigsaw's patients for children, we're the only children's hospice within Cumbria, so it would be massive. It would have a massive impact on families.”

Last year, the hospice cared for 376 patients, providing support for families and end of life care.

"Next year marks 30 years of the hospice providing vital care to the community but our 30th anniversary is shaping up to be our toughest year yet financially," Professor Livsey added.

"With the proposed cost savings, along with the continued support of the local community and our healthcare partners, I am confident that the hospice will continue to be here for generations to come."