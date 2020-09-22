Representing Border: 22.09.20

On tonight's programme - a ban on household visits and a curfew on pub opening times The First Minister announces new measures to tackle COVID that see Scotland go further than England. We have the details and reaction from the South of Scotland . As the Prime Minister faces new calls to extend the furlough scheme to help struggling businesses we'll hear from three businesses in Dumfries, and we'll ask the Borders MSP Rachael Hamilton if the UK government should come up with extra financial support. We have the highlights too of Sir Keir Starmer's first conference speech as leader, and Peter MacMahon will talk to the South of Scotland MSP Colin Smyth about the challenges facing the new leader.

Keep up to date with all of the political news from the south of Scotland on social media: