A centre in Cumbria which has handed out hundreds of emergency food parcels during the coronavirus pandemic has received a delivery of its own.

The South Workington Youth Partnership and Moorclose Community Centre in Workington has got a new minibus.

The old vehicle had been used to deliver parcels during the height of the Covid-19 lockdown and was ready to be replaced.

The money for the minibus came through the National Lottery Covid fund and was arranged by Westfield Councillor Sean Melton, Workington Town Clark Chris Bagshaw and Emma Chapman.

The centre manager, Angela Good, said "This will keep our projects going through this awful time, to keep feeding our community and help those who are most vulnerable."