Man found with a head injury beside the A595 dies

A man found with a head injury beside a main road in Cumbria has died.

The man, in hjs 70s, was discovered next to the A595 at the bottom of Clintz Brow, Egremont on Friday at 8:30pm.

A Cumbria Police spokesman said: “Police attended and the man was taken to hospital but has sadly since died.”

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who may have dash cam footage to call PC 1836 on 101, quoting log 228 of the 18th September.