Barrow restrictions remain in place as Cumbria Covid cases continue to rise

Latest figures show the number of Covid-19 cases in Cumbria are rising.

105 new cases were recorded in the week ending 18 September, up from 82 cases the previous week.

For the third week running Barrow had the highest number of new cases of all Cumbrian districts, with 38.

105 New cases were recorded in the week ending 18 September, up from 82 cases the week before

Barrow’s infection rate continues to be well above the national average with 57 cases per 100,000 compared to 35 per 100,000 for the whole of England.

Stricter rules are being advised in Barrow as the number of covid cases rise there Credit: Cumbria County Council

In Barrow the advice that groups of six should be limited to people from no more than two households remains in place and will be reviewed next week.

The additional restrictions on hospital, care home and school visitors also remain.

However, with the exception of Barrow, the number of new cases being reported in the county continues to be significantly below other areas in the north west.

Over 13,000 tests were carried out during the week with just under 1% returning a positive result.

New cases continue to be most common on the 15-29 years age group, but with increasing evidence of spread amongst older age groups.

While we are behind other areas in the north west which is a good thing, the numbers are all heading in the wrong direction and that is of real concern. Government has introduced new measures this week to try and stem the increase, but it remains to be seen whether they will have any impact. Colin Cox, Cumbria’s Director of Public Health

Coronavirus test Credit: PA

The main advice continues to be;

Wash you hands thoroughly and often

Wear a face covering

Maintain social distance

Limit social contact with people outside your household

Further strong guidance was given to people living in Barrow after concerns were raised about the steady increase in the number of positive Covid-19 cases in the area.

Barrow residents are urged to avoid mixing households. The advice will be formally reviewed next week

We know its not what people want, but acting now could help us avoid formal restrictions being imposed. I’d also like to repeat my call for people to download the new NHS Test & Trace App that was launched today. The more people using it, the more effective it will be in helping control the virus. Colin Cox, Cumbria’s Director of Public Health