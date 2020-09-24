Driver who hit man with car in Carlisle attack jailed for nearly seven years

A driver who hit a man with his car leaving him with horrific injuries, has been jailed for nearly seven years.

31-year-old Daniel English was behind the wheel of his Audi following an argument in the street. He hit his victim, sending him flying into the air and over the car.

English did not stop, instead he fled the scene and booked into a hotel in Keswick.

The injured man was airlifted by the air ambulance to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle. He was in a critical condition, with injuries including multiple fractures, some in his face.

In a statement issued today the victim said he had “nightmares almost every night” – and was still in pain following the incident.

This assault has had an impact on me physically and mentally. It's changed me completely. Physically, I am never out of pain. Mentally it is as hard for me as it is physically. I have nightmares almost every night. I see myself being hit by the car over and over, flying through the air, as if from the eyes of someone else. I know that I am going to be affected by this for the rest of my life. Victim impact statement

English, of Stonegarth, Carlisle, was jailed at Carlisle Crown Court on Thursday September 24 for six years and 10 months after admitting grievous bodily harm with intent.

The incident happened in Ullswater Road, Carlisle, on January 13. The hit and run took place after an argument which broke out between a group which included English and his victim.

English, of Stonegarth, Carlisle, was jailed at Carlisle Crown Court Credit: PA

Afterwards, English met his partner Claire Porter, 33, of Greta Avenue, Carlisle, and they went to a hotel in Keswick.

She was stopped by police as she returned to Carlisle and revealed where English was. He later handed himself in. Porter was sentenced alongside English.

£500 Fine was handed to Clare Porter, who admitted assisting an offender.

English will also face a driving ban when he comes out of jail. Both received 10-year restraining orders to stay away from the victim and Ullswater Road.