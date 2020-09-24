New NHS Covid-19 'Test and Trace' app launches in England

The NHS Test and Trace App has launched in England and Wales.

Health leaders in Cumbria are encouraging people to download it to their smartphones. They say the app is key part of the fight against COVID-19 in England and Wales.

The government abandoned its plans to set up its own Covid-19 tracing app in June to switch to technology used by Apple and Google, costing months of progress.

Scotland launched a similar app on September 10.

The NHS app will be used, alongside traditional contact tracing, to notify users if they come into contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The new NHS Test and Trace app has launched in England Credit: PA

It's hoped the app will help local authorities understand if the virus is spreading in their area, and allow them to respond quickly to stop it spreading further and save lives.

The more people who use it the more powerful it becomes in helping us stop the spread of this virus. Trials have gone well and it’s clear this is an important weapon in our fight against COVID-19. The app cannot be used to identify you, track you, check if you are self-isolating or by law enforcement, but it can make a significant difference to our ability to keep the virus under control. Colin Cox, Director of Public Health in Cumbria

The app allows users to ‘check-in’ to local businesses by scanning the NHS Test & Trace QR code poster.

It will alert users if they have come into contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

£4,000 The maximum fine for businesses and organisations that do not display a QR code poster

The QR code system on the new Test and Trace app Credit: PA

This is one way you can help the NHS. Understanding how the virus is spreading and being able to respond quickly is important, and the more people using the NHS Covid-19 App, the more robust the information locally will be. Carlisle GP Dr Colin Patterson, clinical lead for NHS North Cumbria Clinical Commissioning Group

The app can be downloaded on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store via https://www.covid19.nhs.uk/

Businesses and services included in the new legal requirement to display an NHS Track & Trace QR code poster are:

Hospitality:

Restaurants, including restaurants and dining rooms in hotels or members’ clubs.

Cafes, including workplace canteens.

Bars, including bars in hotels or members’ clubs.

Public houses.

Leisure and tourism:

Amusement arcades.

Art fairs.

Betting and bingo halls.

Casinos.

Clubs providing team sporting activities.

Facilities for use by elite and professional sportspeople (including sports stadia).

Heritage locations and attractions open to the public (including castles, stately homes and other historic houses).

Hotels and other guest accommodation provided on a commercial basis, including in bed and breakfast accommodation, boats, campsites, caravans, chalets, guest houses, holiday parks, hostels, motels, pubs, sleeper trains and yurts

Indoor sport and leisure centres.

Outdoor swimming pools and lidos.

Museums and galleries.

Music recording studios open for public hire or other public use.

Public libraries.

Close contact services:

Barbers.

Beauticians (including those providing cosmetic, aesthetic and wellness treatments).

Dress fitters, tailors and fashion designers.

Hairdressers.

Nail bars and salons.

Skin and body piercing services.

Sports and massage therapists.

Tattooists.

Local authority run services: