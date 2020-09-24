Video report by Hannah McNulty

The coronavirus pandemic has been a difficult time for everyone.

After spending months in lockdown, many are struggling with mental health problems, and new mums are no exception.

A Carlisle-based charity is expanding its support across the Cumbria to help hundreds of mothers with their mental health.

The Happy Mums Foundation has launched their campaign 'Happy Mumbria' throughout the month of September to offer advice and support to mothers during the ongoing pandemic.

The charity says their work is more important than ever because of Covid restrictions.

People are isolated. That's doubly the case when you're a new mum. You're on your own. Almost all the things you structure your day by, going to a baby group, meeting friends have stopped or you feel you can't risk meeting people. You might have less support from family, childcare might be up in the air, you don't have incidental interactions. That might be when mums reveal they're struggling. Sarah Penn, The Happy Mum Foundation

Because of social distancing and the 'rule of six', sessions are no longer taking place face-to-face but instead over video call.

The virtual meetings are no less important

From their headquarters in Carlisle, Sarah and Catherine use their own experiences to help hundreds of mums struggling with looking after babies and children amid the added challenge of lockdown.