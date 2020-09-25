Police arrest 15 people as part of county lines crackdown

Fifteen people have been arrested in Cumbria as part of a week-long operation cracking down on county lines crime.

Operations were carried out in Barrow and Carlisle in a national "intensification" week, which took place from September 14-20.

Five of the arrests made in Barrow on one day, on suspicion of offences including possession of drugs, possessing an offensive weapon and being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Four other arrests were made in Barrow on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Two people were arrested in Carlisle, on suspicion of possession of drugs, and two others were arrested on the M6 on suspicion of money laundering.

What is county lines? Zoe Muldoon explains.

Detective Inspector Hayley Wilkinson said: “County lines is exploitative drug supply and is devastating to local communities, well beyond those who are directly involved in the local drugs scene.

“We will do all we can to stop county lines drugs criminals targeting our communities as they aim to line their pockets at other people’s misery.

“Working closely with our external partners and partners in the police and regional organised crime units is vital in our fight against drug trafficking and county lines."

Cumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Peter McCall, said: “These criminals arrive in our towns and villages and target our most vulnerable young people with the false promise of monetary possessions and an extravagant lifestyle and it is our duty as a community to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity going on in our area.

“No one wants to see a young person being taken advantage of and subsequently arrested and charged for drug possession or the selling of drugs.”