Cyclist on 5,000 mile mission to spread kindness travels through region

A cyclist visiting every city in the UK as part of a 5,000 mile mission to spread kindness around the country is travelling through the region.

Nahla Summers crossed the England Scotland border at Gretna this morning and is now heading across Dumfries and Galloway on her way to Northern Ireland.

Her trip is aimed at encouraging people to show random acts of kindness and share their good deeds on social media.

As she crossed the border at Gretna, Nahla told ITV Border: "I'll be cycling 5,000 miles on an ElliptiGO, which is basically a bike with no seat so you're standing up all the time.

"I'm asking people to do an act of kindness for a stranger, rather than donating to a charity. It doesn't necessarily mean that I don't think it's extremely important, but what I try to do it every year is highlight the importance of human connection.

Summers is the founder of Sunshine People - a movement with an aim to increase the amount of human connection and kindness in the world. She has taken part in numerous challenges over the years, including a 2,000 mile cycle across America in 2019.

She has received a lot of support as she passed through every city in the UK: "There's always this great feeling that people want to feel connected more, people want to focus on kindness over money and I think the world is ready for that."